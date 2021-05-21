Does Evangeline Lilly advance Yellowjacket’s return for Ant-Man 3?

This morning we brought you the statements of actor Michael Douglas in which he commented that he plans to start filming the film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in July in London. In parallel to this, the pre-production of the film is being carried out, and consequently, not only is the director already watching the film set, but the actors are receiving the scripts.

One of them has been the actress Evangeline lilly. The person in charge of giving life to Hope van Dyne, alias The Wasp, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shared on Instagram that you already have the writing in your possession. There are no great news in this regard, but the hashtags you have used. Especially, because it is a publication that has later been deleted. We already know what the Internet is like, there is always a trace.

We are a lot of hashtags: “#waspworkout #quantumania #antman #antmanandthewasp @marvelstudios @mrpeytonreed @marvel #script #marvel #marveluniverse #wasp @michellepfeifferofficial #michellepfeiffer #michaeldouglas #paulrudd #coreystoll @kathrynnewton ”. Among them, the hashtag dedicated to the actor Corey Stoll, who was in charge of giving life to Darren Cross in the 2015 film “Ant-Man”, is strikingly striking. A character who there assumes the identity of Yellow Jacket / Yellowjacket, doing thus a change from the comics.

Curious is that the actress has edited the publication, to delete only the actor’s hashtag, but finally chose to delete the publication completely.

This is not a confirmation of the return of the actor, but it is at least striking. Especially because he did not return for the second film.

At the end of the 2015 film, the villain became subatomic, which is why a possible return of Yellowjacket would make sense, since the film seems to be going for the idea of ​​“Quantumania”. Was the villain perhaps trapped somewhere in the Quantum Realm?