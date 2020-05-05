The image has not only been shared on Facebook, but also on Twitter with similar and critical messages to the Nayib Bukele administration. (Free Press Photo: .)

The photograph of a soldier with a grenade launcher has circulated hundreds of times on social networks since last April 27, with the affirmation that it is an El Salvadorian military deployed during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“Throw grenades, for what? Mr. president #Bukele you are crazy or what. I do not understand why this weapon of mass destruction on a main road (sic), ”says a publication in Facebook accompanied by the photograph of the soldier next to a road carrying a grenade launcher with his right arm.

“BIRI to combat COVID 19 ..? Only in El Salvador (sic) ”, another Facebook user published along with the same photograph, referring to the Immediate Reaction Infantry Battalions (BIRI). These were created in the 1980s to fight the guerrillas in the Central American country and were dissolved after the peace agreement signed in Mexico in 1992 between the government of El Salvador and the Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation. (FMLN).

The image has not only been shared on Facebook, but also on Twitter with similar messages.

A reverse Google search for the photo led to a note published by the Los Angeles Times titled “Federal forces attacked in a cartel-dominated area of ​​western Mexico,” published on May 22, 2015 with the same image circulating in networks.

“The area really seemed like a war front, I was driving the car and just when I saw the soldier with that bazooka at the entrance to the town where days ago everything had happened, it seemed to me a powerful image, I got out of the car running and took the photo . And that image was published a lot ”. Héctor Guerrero.

The footer of the photo says “A Mexican soldier stands guard in Villa Purificación, Jalisco state, Mexico, on May 7, 2015” and the credit indicates “Hector Guerrero / . / .”.

Indeed the original image is in the . file.

The photo caption details that it was taken on May 7, 2015 during Operation Jalisco. Six days before members of the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG) They shot down a Mexican Army helicopter in Villa Purificación, a town in the western Mexican state of Jalisco.

“I took the photograph in 2015. The Mexican armed forces tried to arrest the leader of the CJNG [Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación]. The attack was retracted and the cartel ended up shooting a helicopter at them. (…) Days after that attack, the Mexican government launched the Jal Jalisco operation ’and it was in that context that I took the photograph,” Guerrero explained to . Factual.

Here other images from the same series.

. photo on Mexican military operations in 2015.

The Salvadoran government of Nayib Bukele It has decided to toughen up some security measures after a spike in violence between April 24 and 26, which left at least 50 people killed in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine on March 21.

In an effort to contain the escalation, Bukele decreed a state of emergency on April 25 in the prisons where gang members are being held.

To neutralize the murders, Bukele He told security forces that “the use of lethal force is authorized for self-defense or for the defense of the lives of Salvadorans” and announced that his government will be in charge of the legal defense of security personnel who are “unfairly accused ”.

Among the measures taken by the authorities are the intensification of surveillance by the police and the army, the end of the separation of rival gangs in prisons and the sealing of cells to avoid visual contact between inmates.

Bukele ordered to extend the quarantine until May 16. The Savior It has more than 550 confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 deaths due to COVID-19, according to a count prepared by the . as of May 4 based on official data.

In conclusion, It is false that a Salvadoran soldier with a grenade launcher was photographed while performing surveillance tasks in the context of quarantine for the new coronavirus. The image spread on networks corresponds to a Mexican soldier in 2015.