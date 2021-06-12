Does Eiza González have a new boyfriend? It is captured very romantic in view of all

Something that caught our attention is that during this walk, very romantic because both walked embraced and at other times holding hands, is that they wore matching outfits to spend the afternoon together and enjoy a meal at Plant Food + Wine, a vegan restaurant of the area.

Although neither of them has made statements to the fact that photography and media agencies already consider them dating, it is known that before that walk, Gonzalez had already traveled to Boston to spend time with Yellowfin and his presence went unnoticed by no one.

Eiza González had already traveled to Boston to spend time with Paul Rabil. (Backgrid / The Grosby Group)

A source close to Page Six told Page Six that they “went into training camp together in Massachusetts for breakfast, as he had a game the next day,” something that made his fans and the press pay more attention to see if at some point it is confirmed that someone new already occupies the heart of Eiza.

Paul, 35, is part of the Boston Cannons lacrosse team, where he plays with the number 99. For another informant who has been able to live with Gonzalez Y Yellowfin in Los Angeles, at some of the events where they have been seen, “it is clear that they are a couple, and have been dating for a while.”