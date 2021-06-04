Does eating carbohydrates at night make you fat?

06/04/2021 at 9:17 PM CEST

Although nutrition is a deeply complex world, there are a few unquestionable truths we can hold onto to guide our eating in the right direction. The problem is that, in reality, they are not as unquestionable as we think. One of them, and one of the most popular there is, is that consuming carbohydrates at night makes us fat and damages our health. Apparently it makes sense: after all, we burn fewer calories during the night, right? As we pointed out before, nutrition has a high degree of complexity. Y this idea about carbohydrates is just a myth.

This was demonstrated an investigation carried out by Israeli scientists in 2011. Specifically, the study measured the weight results of two groups of men and women between 22 and 55 years old after six months taking exactly the same calories and with the same proportion of macronutrients, but with different guidelines in the consumption of carbohydrates. A) Yes,one group ate all carbohydrates during the day and the other group ate all carbohydrates during dinner. It was the only discordant factor between the two groups. Y it turned out that those who consumed them at night lost 2% more weight and fat.

What explain From Vitónica, weight gain is directly related to the difference between calories consumed and calories burned. In this sense, “as long as you eat the same calories at the end of the day you don’t have to worry about whether you eat carbs at night or not“Because if you consume fewer calories than you expend, or exactly the same, you will not gain weight. Or in other words: our body does not care when we consume, but how much we consume. And carbohydrates are an essential macronutrient in our diet, the body needs them.

The supposed problem, according to popular belief, is that carbohydrates are the body’s priority source of energy and during the night, while we sleep, we hardly use energy, so it would apparently be stored in the form of fat. But that’s not true. The human body requires a minimal amount of energy to stay alive. It is what we know as metabolism basedl. And it can be found in an average of between 1,000 and 2,500 calories per day for adults. If we sleep about eight hours, means we spend between 300 and 900 calories asleep approximately.

Consequently, it is also a myth that we do not burn calories while we are asleep. For all this, say the specialists, we must consume between 45% and 65% of the total daily calories in the form of carbohydrates. In addition to being our main source of energy, these macronutrients play a vital role in cellular and muscle health. Regardless of the time of day they are consumed. It’s more like they point from Health Shots, specialized medium, “taking carbohydrates at night helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle through the production of serotonin“.