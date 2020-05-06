“The first thing I do when I’m sick is go straight to my mom, but my mom and sister are kind of distancing themselves from me until I go to the doctor,” said the celebrity before going to the doctor and undergoing the test.

It all started on Monday when Daniela felt a sore throat and headache. So, he took some home remedies with lemon, salt and honey, because he did not think it was something serious.

However, toThe next day she was still sick, “super bad”, and he could not even drink water because his throat hurt a lot, in addition to presenting other symptoms, according to his account.

And although some did not agree with the symptoms of the coronavirus (last month they found a new one in the younger patients), her dad took her to the hospital to have it done. the COVID-19 test, which finally came out negative.

After the scare and, although she said that she did not have COVID-19, she assured that she felt fear. “With this happening, it scares me a lot,” he said in an Instagram story prior to the result.

The statements of the ‘youtuber’ were replicated by an Instagram account that usually ‘post’ information from celebrities, and here we share them:

