Children between the ages of 2 and 15 have had symptoms similar to Kawasaki syndrome and most have tested positive for COVID-19.

New York health officials began issuing alerts on May 4, describing patients. minors, from 2 to 15 years old, with inflammation in multiple organic systems and characteristics of kawasaki syndrome, a disease child of unclear origin. On May 6, they raised the count to 64 suspected cases, and Governor Andrew Cuomo reported over the weekend that three children They had died.

A few days earlier, UK officials notified doctors of similar cases there, and also described them with characteristics similar to disease of Kawasaki and toxic shock syndrome. Several of the children they tested positive for COVID-19.

Similar cases have been reported in England and Italy.

However, establishing connections with the disease of Kawasaki it may be premature. Although there are some similarities between diseases, there are also many differences.

What is the kawasaki syndrome?

The disease of Kawasaki is an inflammatory condition in children who develop prolonged fever, inflammation from the mouth and lips, skin rash, swelling of the hands and feet, swollen eyes, and swelling of the lymph nodes that usually occurs only on one side of the neck. There may also be incomplete cases that do not have all of these symptoms.

The disease of Kawasaki can have serious consequences: approximately a quarter of the children diagnosed with it will have inflammation in the vessels that feed the heart, and rarely children They will have heart attacks or shock and will need prolonged intensive care.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what causes disease of Kawasaki. Viruses, bacteria, fungi, and environmental factors, including other members of the coronavirus family, have been proposed in the past. Despite not knowing what causes disease of Kawasaki, we have found that timely treatments with pooled human antibody preparations (intravenous immunoglobulin or IVIG) can significantly reduce the inflammation of the heart vessels.

For new cases associated with COVID-19 Showing a significant inflammatory response, many of the reports reflected in the media and public health announcements have not been published in medical journals. Instead, details have been shared among the medical community in conference calls, message boards, and online meetings.

Dr. Mark Hicar of Buffalo University and the State University of New York said that only one case he knows has been published that describes the disease of Kawasaki associated with COVID-19. This case, like many of the cases informally discussed, had no involvement of the cardiac vessels and lacked a series of clinical symptoms of disease of Kawasaki classical.

Some coincidences, but different symptoms

There are several reasons why the new inflammatory disorder associated with COVID-19 and the disease of Kawasaki they appear to be different entities.

Although there is some coincidence, these cases associated with COVID-19 they have quite different laboratory results. There also tends to be more severe abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting in new cases than would be usual for disease of Kawasaki.

The impact on the patient’s heart is more focused on the vessels in the disease of Kawasaki. The cases associated with COVID-19in comparison they are globally dysfunctional and only a few describe inflammation from the glasses.

The ages and locations of the new cases described are also not typical of the disease of Kawasaki. Many of the children with severe shock associated with COVID-19 are outside the typical age range for disease of Kawasaki, which is mainly aimed at children minors 7 years.

The annual case count of the disease of Kawasaki it is also much higher in Asian countries, particularly Japan, where it is approximately 10 times the rate in North America. I would have expected an association to be described during the first reports of the pandemic, but informal investigations from Japan and China do not seem to describe this. inflammation severe in the children.

That said, some children with disease of Kawasaki they will test positive for the new coronavirus. In North America, there are an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 cases of disease of Kawasaki. By overlapping more than 1 million cases of COVID-19 Across the United States, there will be some overlap.

So, is it related or not to the Covid-19?

Reports on these new pediatric cases associated with COVID-19 they are very preliminary. We will learn more as the medical community compiles and publishes details and research on ongoing and future cases for a more complete review.

Perhaps studying these new cases will shed much-needed light on the cause of disease of Kawasaki, a disorder that has stumped pediatricians for half a century. As both conditions seem to incite a large inflammatory response in certain childrenongoing research is needed to provide the “how” for new cases associated with COVID-19 and “what causes it” for the disease of Kawasaki.

States like New York are making the right move by formally collecting data on children with inflammation severe during this pandemic, since it is necessary to find the appropriate treatments for these new cases associated with COVID-19.

Source: The Conversation