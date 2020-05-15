A clown doctor cheering on patients 1:35

(CNN Spanish) – In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta answers some of the questions he has received from our audience on social media. Among them: can coronavirus trigger amputations? Is Ivermectin effective in a coronavirus treatment? Can anxiety generate symptoms of covid-19?

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will answer some of the questions that have been asked on my Twitter account.

Because, as we explained in a previous episode, one of the complications of covid-19 is the formation of clots, it is possible that one of these could lodge in an artery, causing gangrene and with it the need for amputation. The case of Canadian actor Nick Cordero seems to illustrate this ominous situation. He lost his right leg while being treated for covid-19 at a Los Angeles hospital.

Dr. Huerta asks a question: How long after having COVID19 can a person return to work and no longer be a danger to their colleagues? Thanks for your reply – Raul Bellido (@raul_bellido) May 14, 2020

According to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, there are two possibilities: if the person cannot have a control test after the disease; you may return if you have not had a fever for at least three full days; if the respiratory symptoms have improved and if at least 10 days have passed since those symptoms appeared.

If the person can have a follow-up test after illness, the employee can return to work if they no longer have a fever, respiratory symptoms have improved, and they have had two negative tests in a row, at least 24 hours apart.

Doctor Huertas, is it true that the use of Ivermectin against the coronavirus is effective? – Gabriela (@GGILVASQ) May 13, 2020

Due to a study that demonstrated Ivermectin activity in isolated cells, it has been thought that it could be effective in patients. But according to the United States Food and Drug Administration, its use is not recommended for the prevention or treatment of covid-19, having instead been warned about the immense danger of self-medication with products intended for animals. Its use should be restricted to research.

Good morning @mabel_huertas @MauFernandini @drhuerta In an interview they said that 96 ° alcohol (pure) does not disinfect the covid19 virus, that q had to be mixed with 1/3 d water to have 70 ° alcohol.

If this is the case, am I misusing it? I was very worried. Xfavor help @ RPPNoticias – Housewife (@MadreEnCasa) May 14, 2020

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, alcohol for hand cleaning should have a concentration of 60 to 70%. As it is irritating to the skin at a concentration of 96%, it is recommended to dilute it. But I want to clarify that 96% alcohol can also deactivate the virus.

A very anxious person can generate symptoms of the disease, but everything is psychological. – Diego Diaz Segura (@ Jandre58) May 14, 2020

Of course yes, Diego. Anxiety can cause so-called psychosomatic symptoms, which can have a wide variety of manifestations, mimicking many common symptoms; among them: shortness of breath, feeling of not being able to breathe or swallow food. A consultation with a mental health professional is advisable in such cases.

@drhuerta Are the asymptomatic ones because their defenses are higher? Or why? Does science know? – Doña Encerrada (@DonhaPesima) May 13, 2020

As we explained in a previous episode, it is unknown why humans are so diverse in their responses to infection with the new coronavirus. It is possible that previous infections with any of the four coronaviruses that cause colds or genetic reasons explain this phenomenon.

Good morning from La Paz, Bolivia, I am addressing you with this question, dear Doctor, it has to do with the food we buy from restaurants pic.twitter.com/P50cqqxTFf – Noel Mollinedo (@noel_mollinedo) May 14, 2020

Of course I do, Noel. Coronaviruses are deactivated when subjected to 57 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes, and the temperature reached with a microwave oven is much higher. Also, remember that the spread of the new coronavirus is not by the digestive route, but by the respiratory route.

