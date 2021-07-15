Does consuming coffee reduce the risk of contracting covid?

A study of the Northwestern University on food consumption and the risk of serious infection by COVID-19 related the consumption of coffee. Some media pointed out that drinking coffee reduces the risk of contagion; but…

What does the study really say?

The text published in Nutrients magazine, refers to groups susceptible to coronavirus under certain scenarios. Therefore, he pointed out that the “Coffee consumption, moderate tea, blue fish and vegetables; and being breastfed as a baby was significantly associated with lower odds of COVID-19 positivity. “

Meanwhile, those who “consumed processed meat were associated with a higher probability of COVID-19 positivity.”

Is coffee the secret against covid-19?

The study specifies that “although nutrition can theoretically affect susceptibility to COVID-19, few investigations have specifically tested the a priori hypothesis ”.

And it exemplifies about “a low state of vitamin D, which is associated with infection, severity and mortality from COVID-19.”

In the UK, the study reads, “regular consumption of one or more cups of coffee per day was associated with a decrease of approximately 10% in the risk of COVID-19 compared to less than one cup / day” .

Not only is coffee a key source of caffeine, it provides dozens of other components; including many involved in immunity ”.

It is recalled that among many populations, coffee is the main contributor to the total intake of polyphenols, particularly phenolic acids. “Coffee, caffeine and polyphenols have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Coffee consumption correlates favorably with inflammatory biomarkers such as CRP, interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α), which are also associated with the severity and mortality of COVID-19 ”.

And you have to “coffee consumption has also been associated with a lower risk of pneumonia in the elderly. Altogether, an immunoprotective effect of coffee against COVID-19 is plausible and warrants further investigation. “

A revealing fact

Based on information disclosed by Northwestern University.

Sixty-two cases reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19; 6 of them died. High alcohol consumption and less coffee and tea consumption were associated with the severity of the disease; no other dietary behaviors were considered ”.

