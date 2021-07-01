Does Conor McGregor have a staph infection days from UFC 264?

Conor McGregor | Image: .

Conor McGregor has been showing in several photos how he is physically heading towards UFC 264. The Irishman appears to be perfectly fine for his third fight with Dustin Poirier on July 10. However, in one of the images that you have shown seems to be seen to have a staph infection around his left elbow (via chimaevsmash):

But before any concern, it should be mentioned that “The Notorious” has not confirmed at any time so far that he has such an infection so it could just be a wound. That is why it is better to remain calm without thinking about a possible cancellation of what promises to be one of the fights of the year in mixed martial arts.

Notice

On the other hand, to take into account all the possibilities, if really Conor McGregor was dealing with this type of ailment, in addition to endangering the combat, it might not be at one hundred percent of its capabilities if finally the same if done. We hope and wish that the Irish fighter is really well.

We will be attentive to any news that arises in this sense in the next few hours or in the next few days. Only eight to go for McGregor vs. Poirier 3, for one of them to tip the balance in their favor, for one of them to step forward to the UFC lightweight world championship.

Advertisement