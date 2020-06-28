© Artem Beliaikin

Coca Cola is one of the most popular and iconic carbonated and sweetened beverages in the United States and with a presence worldwide. It has been on the market for over 100 years and currently maintains its « secret recipe. »

Alternative to morphine

Coca-Cola was created in 1886 by an Atlanta pharmacist, John S. Pemberton (1831-1888), in his Pemberton Chemical Company.

Pemberton reportedly developed morphine addiction after being wounded in the Civil War and was looking for a opium free substitute, thus emerging Coca-Cola.

Cocaine and caffeine

Pemberton’s drink was based on cocaine from the coca leaf and extracts rich in kola nut caffeine and originally promoted it as a tonic for ailments most common, points out the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Each Coca-Cola glass was estimated to contain approximately 9 milligrams of cocaine.

Name

Pemberton’s accountant Frank Robinson chose the name of the drink that became the trademark of Coca Cola.

Originally with alcohol

Pemberton modeled his drink after a popular French soda, coca wine, made with coca leaf extract and Bordeaux. To avoid liquor regulations the creator of Coca-Cola chose to mix his coca leaf extract with sugar syrup instead of wine, Explain Lives Science.

Coca-Cola Company

The creator of the syrup Coca Cola sold its soda to local soft drink sources, the drink I know returned a success. In 1891 the formula was sold to another pharmacist in Atlanta, Asa Griggs Candler and I create the Coca-Cola Company the following year, registering the trademark in 1893.

The Coca-Cola Company was sold in 1919 for $ 25 million to a group of investors led by the Atlanta businessman Ernest Woodruff.

Would still contain coca leaf extract

Due to public opinion criticism of the use and abuse of narcotics, in 1903, Candler decided to eliminate almost all the cocaine of the company’s drinks.

Coca Cola wouldn’t be completely cocaine-free until 1929, when scientists perfected the process of removing all the psychoactive elements from the coca leaf extract.

Although the recipe for modern Coca Cola is kept secret by the company, would still contain the same coca leaf extract non-narcotic that he had in 1929.

Coca-Cola buys coca leaves from Peru from Stepan Company the only company in the United States with legal authorization to import it, according to confirmed the Drug Control Administration (DEA) to the BBC Mundo in 2018.

Stepan Company delivers an extract of the leaves to the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals laboratory and « sells the remaining leaves to Coca Cola. »

Coca Cola does not need a special authorization to use the coca leaves, because they receive them once they no longer have any controlled substances, according to the DEA.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.