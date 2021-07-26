Does Christian Nodal reveal surprises to Belinda on her birthday? | Instagram

The star of regional music, Christian Nodal, would be preparing for a special date, we are not exactly talking about the next wedding with Belindabut its date of birthday How will he surprise her?

Christian Nodal would seek to surprise his future wife, Belinda in order to celebrate his next birthday, the “regional“He would be looking to surprise his beloved to whom he gave a ring valued at more than 3 million dollars. What else can we expect?

Without a doubt, Christian Nodal, spares no expense when it comes to impressing his beloved and recently, whoever it was “La Voz coach“He shared in advance to the media details about his plans to pamper his beautiful Belinda.

The interpreter of songs such as “Bottle after bottle”, “Adiós Amor”, “Te failed” etc., Christián Jesús Gónzalez Nodal, recently addressed the issue of the plans he has prepared for his fiancée with whom he would apparently arrive at the altar this same anus.

What are the surprises of Christián Nodal?

The Sonoran, was forceful confirming that he has planned a great surprise for the Spanish, nationalized Mexican, left open the possibility of giving her many flowers, just as she likes them.

On the other hand, the 22-year-old singer chose to reserve more details about these plans since the idea is to surprise his future wife, “Beli” who will have her birthday next August.

According to what he commented to the Ventaneando program, as the date approaches, he will possibly reveal more details about these surprises.

The popular couple, who have been baptized in the networks as the “Nodeli” is one of the most acclaimed and beloved of the show.

The romantic duet announced the news of their engagement on May 25 in the middle of a great romantic dinner specially prepared by the native of Caborca, who would not only surprise the interpreter of “Ángel” and “Bella traición” but also everyone His Followers.

Jesús Gónzalez Nodal brought out his most romantic side and this would be shown by a video that circulated on social networks in which a path full of roses starting from the entrance of a house can be seen.

Without forgetting the valuable jewel that the prominent figure of music with more than 7 million followers on Instagram, gave to the Netflix actress, who would commission a prestigious jewelry store in Los Angeles, California, transcended.

It was in the middle of a beautiful evening held in Barcelona, ​​Spain when the yes from the “princess of Latin pop” was the beginning of a great stir after announcing it on social networks.

Christian Nodal’s mother recovers

The recent news comes after the composer’s mother recovered after being hospitalized for a few days.

Although at that time, they did not know the causes of his admission to the medical center, it was his first-born, Christián Nodal who, after being approached by the media at the end of a presentation that his beautiful mother “had her gallbladder removed.”

It was the same progenitor of the regional star who shared the moment on her social networks, from where she appears channeled with serum from the hospital bed, raising prayers to get out of surgery safely.

The mother of Christián Jesús Gónzalez Nodal, brother of Amely and Jaime Alonso, who has 400 thousand followers on Instagram, thanked her friends for being attentive to her health.

Silvia Cristina Nodal was admitted to the Hospital Real San José del Valle Real, located in the municipality of Zapopán, Jalisco, where part of her family appeared accompanying her, however, it was unknown if her future daughter-in-law came to see her.