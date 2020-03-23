Does Charles Oliveira deserve a title shot?

After the victory of Charles Oliveira on Kevin Lee, the Brazilian is ranked 8 in the official UFC ranking, while whoever was his rival becomes tenth in that ranking.

In the next title fight the champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend before Tony Ferguson, “The Eagle” He has already defeated the second and third rankings, however there are still very interesting names for an upcoming fight for the UFC Lightweight Championship; not to mention that Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson could have an immediate rematch should they win “EL Cucuy”, since it would not only take away the championship from the Russian but also his undefeated.

You fight like for example against Justin Gaethje (that he is demanding his championship opportunity and that, in any case, it is strongly rumored that his next fight will be against Conor McGregor) Y Dan hooker (who has a scheduled fight against Dustin Poirier on May 16, 2020), both, both Gaethje and Hooker are better placed than Oliveira in the ranking and come from three consecutive victories (which in the case of Hooker could be 4 and if Gaethje Vs McGregor takes place they could also be 4 for the American).

Now, Oliveira has 7 consecutive victories, all of them in UFC, being his last loss against Paul Felder on December 2, 2017. Regardless of who wins between “The Eagle” Y “The Cucuy”, the truth is that the UFC does not usually make immediate rematches (although some cases have occurred), as well as it is true that it does not seem yet to be the time for Oliveira, who will have to win at least one or two fights before having the opportunity holder for the championship that he wants so much.

So the obvious question is: Who will be Charles’s next rival ?, because there is nothing confirmed and not even rumored but, seeing the ranking, it is likely that the UFC Look for Oliveira’s rematch over Felder, almost three years after the first match occurred (although it would have to be seen how interested the fighters would be in carrying out that fight), another option could be that Oliveira face Gaethje and the winner is the have a shot at the title.

So, to answer the question posed in the title of the note, Charles Oliveira if he deserves a title shot, however, a few things would have to happen in his favor for that chance to be in the near future, basically for Hooker and Gaethje to lose their respective fights to make their path more passable to the title. .