I would use three electric motors: one for the front axle and two for the rear

Before it would come a more ‘normal’ version with 750 horsepower

Today, the ‘hypercar’ offers at least 1,000 horsepower. Tomorrow, the day after tomorrow at most, this power can be offered by some sedans. And we are not referring to preparations made by the most famous ‘tunning’ wizards to increase the power and stylistic aggressiveness of sports models, but to the ‘series’ offer of a great manufacturer.

According to the British of Car Magazine, BMW wants to offer at the latest in 2024 – just one year after the appearance of the new 5 Series saloon – a version of the M5 that offers those 1,000 horsepower, a power that will allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in less than three seconds – 2.9 seconds to be more exact.

Before there will be a more normal version, of “only 750 horses.” A simple transplant of the mechanics of the X8 M under the hood of the M5. Recall, a 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine combined with an electric one that offers 750 horsepower in total.

But BMW’s desire is to offer those 1,000 horses, perhaps for reasons of prestige. And for this, nothing better than resorting to three 250 kilowatt electric motors, one for the front axle and another two for the rear, one per rear wheel. Engines that would work, like the Taycan, at 800 volts.

Flashing accelerations, a maximum speed that must give chills and a weight that must be important since, always according to the British magazine, the battery pack would be no less than 135 kilowatts, which would allow it, with current regulations, to homologate a autonomy of 700 kilometers. And an important recharging speed since it could accept 350 kilowatt superchargers.

Perhaps the weight is the reason why the acceleration from 0 to 100 is only 0.4 seconds better than that of the current M5 Competition. In any case, it would be based on a new platform already designed for electrification, which would be used for other models of the brand and also for Rolls-Royce.

