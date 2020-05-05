Is it true that beer makes you fatter than wine? It is a belief to affirm that yes, that beer fattens more than almost any other alcoholic drink, the truth is that this is not literally so. Find out here how many calories are provided by some of the spirits.

Actually the indicated answer would be: it depends … on what it depends? Of the beer or wine type and the amount that is basically consumed. Taking into account that when drinking wine, one can consume between 1 and 2 glasses, and when it comes to beer it is common to drink 1 liter without warning.

In addition there is blonde, red, black, alcohol-free beer, with more alcohol, with less hops, there is a range of varieties and its caloric content also depends on it.

What fattens beer or wine?

The same happens with wine, on the one hand, the younger the wine, the more concentration of sugar it will have and therefore more calories, on the other hand, depending on the grape (strain), its caloric intake will vary.

The most traditional blond beer contributes 45 calories per 100 ml, in other words “half a pint” or a glass contributes between 90 and 100 calories, and the large glasses that we serve in bars generally have a capacity of between 400 and 500 ml means twice the calories (200 cal). Even so, we are generally able to consume 2 or 3 times that amount, between talks and friends it is common to consume then between 1 liter and 1.5 liters, with which we are incorporating between 400 and 600 calories.

Caloric table of different drinks

On the other hand, when drinking a glass of wine, we are consuming approximately 150 calories, since it has 75 calories per 100 ml. And if we have 2 glasses we arrive at 300 calories. I mean half that with three pints of beer. This then concludes that it depends on the amount we consume because specifically each 100 ml beer has almost half the calories of wine, but the truth is that we always end up consuming much more than wine.

Beer and wine varieties

The same happens with the whiskey that provides 250 Kcal per 100 ml, but one only consumes those 100 ml.

Vodka has 230 Kcal in 100 ml, just like Rum.

The Fernet 280 Kcal every 100 ml. The Baileys (Irish cream) has 327 Kcal per 100 ml.

Champagne or Cava 75 Kcal per 100 ml.

Definitely the key is always in the control of the amount that one consumes and the activity that is carried out to burn that calorie intake, sometimes more excessive than other times. Everything is about regulating and being consistent in the habits to lead a life as healthy as possible.

