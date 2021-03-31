Does apple cider vinegar really improve digestion? Get an expert opinion

In recent years everyone has talked about therapeutic benefits of apple cider vinegar. The truth is that it is one of the most recommended natural products by numerous nutrition and wellness trends. In fact, all kinds of benefits are attributed to it, many of them backed by science, among which are its properties to lose weight, balance cholesterol and blood sugar levels, purify the body, improve heart health and good digestive function.

The truth is that apple cider vinegar has a pretty awesome resume and without a place its benefits to improve digestion and reduce certain common stomach ailments, are on the list of the most outstanding points around its consumption. Based on this, gastroenterologist Niket Sonpal, a member of the Touro College of Medicine faculty, spoke in an interview for the Well + Good website about the specific benefits of apple cider vinegar in the digestive and intestinal health.

The first relevant fact that Sonpal mentions is that apple cider vinegar can help in some situations and its effects can vary from person to person. Among the main ones are its anti-inflammatory properties which are ideal for reducing bloating and excessive gas. Although there has been no conclusive scientific data to affirm its use, many doctors and patients consider it a great holistic alternative. Finally, it is a very effective remedy, accessible and without the side effects that are normally related to the consumption of certain medications.

For regular bloating and gas, Dr. Sonpal recommends: mix a tablespoon or two of vinegar in a glass full of water and drink it before the meal. It is a good way to measure its advantages in digestive function, without being so aggressive. Later it can be done after the main meals.

Another of the possible virtues on the potential impact of apple cider vinegar on digestion, are its benefits to help stabilize blood sugar levels after meals. The greatest benefits are reflected when you take apple cider vinegar before a high carb meal The reason? Vinegar can control and slow down the rate at which the stomach empties. This slowdown can help control the rate at which food (including carbohydrates) reaches the small intestine for final digestion and absorption, thereby controlling the amount of sugar that reaches the bloodstream at one time.

Vinegar can also be a good ally to reduce inflammation associated with indigestion. So for the days that you feel like you overindulged with some very spicy or greasy food, consuming a teaspoon is ideal. Also, in most cases it can work as a powerful antacid. Regulates the pH of the blood and cleanses it completely, as it eliminates toxins and controls cholesterol.

Another genius and one of its most popular uses is that it acts as a good liver detoxifier and cleanses the urinary tract, it is therefore a good natural supplement to reduce the risk of both urinary and kidney infections. Apple cider vinegar has acetic acid and malic acid, agents that cause liver cleansing and the elimination of retained fluids; which causes better digestion.

It is worth mentioning that although it is a safe method for most people, Dr. Sonpal emphasizes that there are some cases in which it should be avoided: patients with disease gastroesophageal reflux, the main reason is that the natural acidity of the vinegar could make symptoms worse. Also people with low potassium levels, as long-term systematic intake of vinegar could cause deficiencies.

It is important to mention that although it is a natural remedy, apple cider vinegar does not replace medications or professional medical supervision. Finally, this type of method is a good accessible supplement without worrying side effects, remember that the key to success will be to consume it always in moderation and under the framework of a healthy lifestyle.

