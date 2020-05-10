Is it or is not the festival of the bulls cultural heritage of this country? It is true that this is recognized by law, but the question is not intended to be rhetorical. Is there a real conviction that bullfighting is part of Spanish culture, on an equal footing with music, theater or cinema?

And one can go further: do bullfighters, ranchers and bullfighting entrepreneurs believe themselves to be actors, agents and cultural producers?

And one more step: does the Ministry of Culture consider that bullfighting is one more cultural industry and should it be treated like this?

There are serious doubts that such questions can be answered in the affirmative.

Bullfighting is a brown for the ministers of Culture

The daily reality offers multiple reasons to think that bullfighting are not very clear about the meaning of “cultural heritage”, but it sounds very good and offers a patina of imaginable social prestige. And a little more. Bullfighting have always preferred to be a world apart, away from social changes, a particular ghetto, governed by stale rules of behavior.

And there is plenty of evidence to conclude that bullfighting has been a real brown for the various ministers of Culture – of the PP and PSOE – who, since November 2013, when Parliament approved the denomination of cultural heritage, have not known what to do with that competition. In fact, everyone kept the law in a drawer and the dream of the righteous has slept there ever since.

Here is the most conclusive proof that bullfighting have never given the deserved value to such consideration: since the interested parties have not lifted a finger to defend the right that the law grants them, politicians have tiptoed on a controversial issue that, at the very least, it causes hives.

In addition, it is the ministry itself that with its decisions openly ignores the bulls. How is it explained, if not, that it did not call the bullfighting sector when the minister met electronically with the cultural sectors to analyze the consequences of the pandemic.

José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, Minister of Culture and Sports. Borja Puig de la Bellacasa Efe

And something more serious: how bullfighting accepted that such discrimination culminated.

Consequently, the Council of Ministers approved last Tuesday a package of measures for the cultural sector in which bullfighting is not specifically included.

While the bullfighters are still waiting for a response, it would have to be concluded, then, that the bullfighting festival does not have the real consideration of culture; if it were, the treatment of the ministry and the bullfighting themselves would be radically different.

What’s more, bulls are a welt in this modern Spain, a stain, a threat, and for many the sequel to a rural, stale and barbaric past. Today, it could be said that it is a countercultural stronghold as anachronistic as it is revolutionary. A black sheep ignored by the State and mistakenly valued by bullfighting.

If bullfighting is not protected with passion it runs the risk of disappearing

In these circumstances the virus appears and turns the bull upside down; fairs are suspended, alarms are raised, business is sinking, many family economies are in the red, and fear, concern and logical uneasiness are taking over the sector.

It is then that bullfighters remember that bullfighting is cultural heritage and present to the ministry a wise report that includes 37 measures to reactivate bullfighting and save it from this very serious storm.

It seems that the sector wants the Administration to solve in one fell swoop the very serious problems that have plagued it for decades, and to leave it as a brush with various decree-laws.

Will the State respond as all workers in the sector deserve after they have paid taxes and contributions and maintain an economic activity on which other jobs depend indirectly?

In all likelihood, the ministry is not now going to fix every leak in an outdated and archaic business, which has consistently refused to take the modern train, and has not required politicians to comply with the law.

Bullfighting has allowed, for example, that the General State Budgets systematically mock bullfighting year after year, or that festivities and current information are vetoed on public television.

Thus, for example, on April 25, the TVE Weekly Report program devoted a wide space to the precarious situation of the different cultural industries due to the pandemic and made no reference to the bullfighting festival. . Not a word, as if it didn’t exist …

One more proof that bullfighting cultural heritage is a wet paper that is not respected by the central Administration or defended by the sector.

Bullfighting have preferred to settle in the memories of the past (what a bullfighter likes, including many fans, to recreate in the newspaper archive …), and the complaint, but not in unity and vindication. And the politicians, clearly in sight, are the enemies, some more radical and others more lukewarm, but enemies.

Is it or is not the festival of the bulls cultural heritage of this country?

It is, but it doesn’t show. It is, and not only because the law says so, but because it is part of the identity, history and sentiment of an immense minority of people – of all professional, social, economic or political conditions – who understand the struggle of a bull as a way of understanding beauty, and they have the right to have their hobby respected.

In this same blog, back in July 2018, François Zumbiehl, renowned French intellectual and bullfighting activist, said: “As long as the community of fans values ​​what is in their hands, fearlessly express your voice and defend respect for cultural diversity in the event that it becomes a minority; As long as there is a hobby that claims their freedom, the party will continue alive.

And in mid-March, the writer Rosa Montero wrote in this newspaper about the need to defend freedom every day: “Because what is not defended,” he concluded, “may be lost.”

Perhaps this is the greatest danger of bullfighting in the 21st century: that it is not defended with the passion it deserves. And, you know, you can get lost.

So serious is the situation that it could be thought that if bullfighting overcomes the very serious current crisis it will demonstrate ecclesial strength; Catholic, of course …

.