“Does anyone have a plan?” A report from the US Senate details all the failures of the assault on the Capitol

Former US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Dominick Reuter / .)

Major federal intelligence agencies failed to adequately warn law enforcement officials prior to the Jan.6 assault on the Capitol, when pro-Trump extremists forcibly stormed the vicinity.

An FBI advisory on Jan.5 warning of people traveling to Washington for “war” on Capitol Hill never reached top law enforcement officials, according to the New York Times. The Capitol Police did not distribute the information correctly.

“If they don’t show up, we enter the Capitol as the Third Continental Congress and certify Trump voters,” one post read.

“Bring weapons. It’s now or never, ”pointed out another.

The first congressional report on the Capitol riots is the most complete and detailed text on all the intelligence, communication and security failures that occurred that evening and that ended up turning the events into an “unprecedented attack” on American democracy. and the most significant assault on headquarters in more than 200 years.

The 127-page document, the product of more than three months of hearings, interviews and reviews of thousands of pages of writing, presents a damning portrait of preparations and response on multiple levels. Law enforcement officials did not take threats of violence seriously, and a dysfunctional police force was exposed on Capitol Hill that lacked the ability to respond effectively when those threats materialized.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The US Lower House supports creating a commission to investigate the assault on the Capitol

Lawyer for the shaman who stormed the Capitol says the Qanon conspirator suffers “brain damage”

I remember and forget in the US: the Republican Party and its dangerous war against the truth

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.