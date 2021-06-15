Does Angelina Jolie apply a Bennifer? She was seen at her ex-husband’s house

So, in the middle of 2021 is it fashionable to return with your ex? It is not yet clear if the actress is seeing Johnny Lee Miller romantically or if she only contacted him to update on everything that has happened in their lives since they separated.

If you were too young to remember, here’s more about Jolie’s relationship with Miller. They met on the set of the movie Hackers in 1995 and got married in March 1996, exactly six months after they met. Their marriage lasted from 1996 to 1999, however they they separated two years earlier, in September 1997.

Actress Angelina Jolie and actor Johnny Lee Miller attend the Miramax Party for 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 24, 1999 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (.)