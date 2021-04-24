Does Anel Noreña reappear? They reveal if it continues in reality in Hoy | Instagram

The actress Anel Noreña has put in check the production of the morning where Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Arath de la Torre among others collaborate, this, after the absence of the former actress was confirmed in the contest of this program “The stars dance in Hoy“.

New versions that emerged this Thursday, April 22, point out the possible reasons why Anel Noreña It has remained absent from the reality show, something that has unleashed concern among the presenters of the Las Estrellas broadcast.

The “universal heir to José José“It has not been communicated or attended the rehearsals of the contest, which has resulted in the actor Osvaldo Bonavides rehearsing only the steps of the choreography.

It was the journalist Alex Kaffie who confirmed that Anel Noreña was absent from rehearsals because he allegedly had joint pain, which prevented him from performing dance steps.

The communicator explained through his column “Without flattery”, the alleged reasons that will lead José Joel and Marysol Sosa’s mother to absent herself from the rehearsals and also suggested that if she no longer participates, the one indicated to take her place would be the singer and actress, Laura León.

Nobody better than the “Tesorito” for dance partner of Carlos Bonavides, wrote in his collaboration for this same publishing house, commented the journalist.

It should be remembered that Laura León and Carlos Bonavides were the star actors of the aforementioned telenovela which was launched in 1995 and where one of the morning’s star conductors, Galilea Montijo, also participated, who gave life to the character of “Lily”.

In previous days, it was the “Guicho Domínguez” actor who would reveal that José José’s ex-wife told him that he had injured two toes when practicing the steps.

The two figures of the show are one of the couples that make up the contest sponsored in the morning, so now the actor of the remembered novel “El Premio Mayor” attends only rehearsals.

So far, it is unknown what really happened to the former model since neither she nor the morning have commented on more details about her health or if her conditions will allow her to continue on the show.

Andrea Escalona and Pablo Montero obtain the highest score

Meanwhile, the contest, which is endorsed by the so-called “iron judge”, Lolita Cortés, had its fourth gala in which the host Andrea Escalona and Pablo Montero obtained a 10 rating.

You are creating a watershed of what we want to see in this show, said the prominent theater actress before giving her verdict, one of the highest to date.

The couple was inclined to present a choreography of an urban genre theme, the duet has shown a lot of chemistry and good coordination which placed them in the taste of the “musical comedy actress”.

Although the criticism was not lacking for certain details that the artist pointed out, the truth is that it was also an example for other couples who only scored a two, such as Marysol González and Moi Muñoz.

Also, “Escalona” did not stop remembering his mother, the one who was the director of the program, Magda Rodríguez during the section of “En Las Porras” where some messages appeared where he spoke about his daughter (the host).

The sensitive moment led to the tears of Andrea and even Galilea Montijo, who through tears remembered the beloved mother, friend and coworker who left unexpectedly in November 2020.

For their part, Macky and the wrestler Tinieblas Jr., did not have the same opinion as their companions since they were placed until the end of the table, this caused some strong criticism not only from Lolita, but also from Latin Lover who participates in the competence.

They had a lot of time to rehearse, I expected something better, said the former wrestler and former contestant of “Dancing for a dream.”

But without a doubt, it was that of “the iron judge” who would resonate strongly between the two participants arguing “his was a lack of talent, not time.