Does Andrea Meza confirm her romance with tiktoker Ryan Antonio?

In this regard, Miss Universe 2020 replied: “That is a very complicated question. What I’m going to tell you is that we met through social networks, we have been talking for a while now, we have already met in person and we have been dating.

Ryan Antonio and Andrea Meza. (Screenshot.)

In fact, before the final of the beauty pageant happened, Andrea had a live during which there was a link with Ryan antonio.

The words of the tiktoker raised suspicions because in addition to asking him what time he was going for the bread, he told him: “I wish you a lot of success in your competition, but I know that you are going to win, because I saw your videos of your preparation, on Instagram and Tiktok and you look amazing ”.

More suspicious still was the response of Andrea Meza, who answered with a: “The truth is that I did not expect it, what a pleasant surprise Ryan, to see you here. I must tell you that you are one of my English teachers, because I practice with you every day ”… Every day? Would you say it because you never miss your videos on TikTok or because these lovebirds are seen on a daily basis?