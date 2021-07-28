Does an excess of cleaning alter the human immune system?

In medicine, the “hygiene hypothesis” states that early childhood exposure to certain microorganisms protects against allergic diseases by contributing to the proper development of the immune system (helping you learn to differentiate between “good” and “bad” microorganisms ), and that the level of cleanliness that has been normal for decades in many industrialized nations prevents this beneficial exposure, promoting the appearance of such allergic diseases.

As a result of this hypothesis, the opinion has become very common that the western society of the 21st century is too hygienic and that because of this it is likely that babies and young children are less exposed to useful germs in the first years. years of their life and therefore more prone to allergies and other comparable health conditions.

Some studies in this regard have yielded results that have been interpreted as indications in favor of this hypothesis that less contact with microbes due to excessive personal hygiene and household cleaning is largely responsible for modern cases of disorders. of the human immune system.

Now, the team of Graham Rook, from University College London in the United Kingdom, has completed an investigation whose results refute that hypothesis. There are four main arguments against.

The authors of the new study argue that although exposure to microorganisms in the first years of life is certainly essential for the “education” of the immune and metabolic systems, it must be taken into account, first of all, that the microorganisms found in a modern home they are not, to a large extent, what we need for that immunity.

Second, vaccines, in addition to protecting us from the infection against which they are designed, do much more to strengthen our immune systems than do general exposure to microbes. In addition, vaccines achieve this without the need for us to risk getting sick or even dying from being exposed to pathogenic microorganisms.

Third, there is now concrete evidence that microorganisms in the natural green environment are especially important to our health; domestic cleanliness and hygiene do not influence our exposure to this natural environment.

Finally, recent research shows that when epidemiologists find an association between the degree of cleanliness of the home and health problems such as allergies, this association is usually not caused by the elimination of microorganisms, but by the exposure of the lungs to products of cleaning that cause a type of damage that favors the development of allergic responses.

Artistic recreation of infectious bacteria. (Image: Stephanie Rossow / CDC / Antibiotic Resistance Coordination and Strategy Unit)

Rook sums up the conclusion of all this like this: “In short, household cleaning is good, and personal hygiene is good, but to avoid the spread of infection without causing the other problem, it is necessary to direct it to the hands and surfaces that with more often they are implicated in the transmission of infections. By limiting our cleaning practices to what is really necessary, we also limit the direct exposure of children to cleaning products. “

The study is titled “Microbial exposures that establish immunoregulation are compatible with targeted hygiene”. And it has been published in the academic Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)