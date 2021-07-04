Does Amazon deliver this July 4, 2021?

. Does Amazon work on Independence Day 2021?

Happy Independence Day 2021! To celebrate the July 4 holiday, Amazon has given its delivery men a day off. That means if you are expecting a package from the retail giant, you will have to wait until Monday or Tuesday to receive it.

Amazon will return to work on Monday, July 5. But not everyone will receive their packages either. This is because Amazon partners with the US Postal Service and UPS in some areas of the country to complete delivery orders. But both organizations will remain closed on Monday.

Amazon workers get 7 paid holidays every year & Independence Day is one of them

A spokesperson for Amazon’s public relations team confirmed to Heavy via email that the company’s delivery services will be shut down today in honor of the holiday. Amazon explains on its website that its employees receive seven paid vacations each year. Those vacations include:

New Years Day Martin Luther King Jr. Day Memorial Day Independence Day Labor Day Thanksgiving Day Christmas Day

But the Amazon spokesperson also confirmed that Amazon will operate normally on Monday, July 5. Regular delivery services will resume in most areas.

Amazon collaborates with USPS & UPS on some shipments, but these are closed until Tuesday

Amazon ships and delivers more than two-thirds of products purchased from the site using its own delivery teams, according to data cited by CNBC and Cheddar. The company has made it one of its top priorities in recent years. As of July 2019, Amazon was delivering about 54% of the site’s orders. The Washington Post reports that Amazon is aiming to handle up to 85% of its own deliveries by 2022.

But in the meantime, Amazon relies on carrier partners to help deliver some of its packages. This is more typical in more rural areas, where Amazon’s distribution network has yet to arrive, the Postal Times reported. The United States Postal Service, which has a system for reaching more remote areas, handles the final leg of some deliveries.

If you live in an area where Amazon is dependent on a partner carrier, you may not receive recent orders from Amazon until at least July 6. The US Postal Service is a federal entity. The federal Office of Personnel Management explains on its website:

Federal law (5 USC6103) establishes the holidays listed on these pages for federal employees. Keep in mind that most federal employees work Monday through Friday. For these employees, when a holiday falls on a non-working day (Saturday or Sunday), the holiday is generally observed on Monday (if the holiday is Sunday) or Friday (if the holiday is Saturday).

Amazon also works with UPS for some of these shipments. But UPS will also be closed on July 4-5. The company’s website says that all UPS stores will be closed both days. There are no pick-up and drop-off services. But UPS Express Critical services will remain open.

