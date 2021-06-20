Does a sunroof decrease the stiffness of a car?

Maybe you have ever wondered. Frankly, it was one of my hobbies. I didn’t want to buy a car with a sunroof, thinking that the car would lose rigidity. But experience and knowledge of the motor world has made me see that this statement was largely a myth. Why? However, sunroofs – or panoramic roofs – have other associated advantages and disadvantages that are worth exploring. And they are becoming more and more common in the standard equipment of cars. This is what you need to know.

No, they do not decrease the stiffness of the car

Today, cars are fitted with huge panoramic sunroofs as standard. A picture is worth a thousand words. Do you see the diagram of the chassis of this Volvo S90? The longitudinal pillars are primarily responsible for the stiffness of the body, with the high-strength steel cross bars acting as additional reinforcement. A sunroof is mounted between these cross bars, replacing what would be a thin sheet of steel in a car without a sunroof with a small window.

They are installed respecting the transverse reinforcement bars of the bodywork, substituting a simple sheet of steel for glass.

All cars must pass stringent rollover safety tests, having to support several times its weight on the roof. Now, if the car was not prepared to have a sunroof, and it has been installed afterwards – by cutting a piece of the bodywork – the rigidity of the body could be affected. It is not advisable to carry out this modification, or to buy a car to which a roof has been installed in an “amateur” way. Look now at this image of an Audi A4.

Between the top point of the A-pillar and the top point of the C-pillar there is a large open-plan gap, which is used to install a large panoramic sunroof – on models that have this option equipped. It does not affect the rigidity of the assembly at all, by not “cutting” any reinforcing crossbar. In the case of convertibles, the absence of longitudinal pillars demands heavy bracing at the bottom of the car, and its rigidity is compromised, but that’s a different story.

But yes, they add weight and complexity to your car.

While factory sunroofs and panoramic roofs don’t affect a car’s stiffness, they do add weight. Its glass is double, and it is usually mounted on an additional metal frame. If they are motorized, they require an electric motor, an interior curtain – sometimes also motorized – and a small deflector. They add a few kilos to the total weight of the car and with time and kilometers, they can develop small gaps or small leakages of tightness. Keep this in mind when buying a new car.

A good-sized sunroof can offer you some of the advantages of a convertible without its drawbacks.

What happens in the event of an accident?

Is a piece of metal safer than a piece of glass? Glass is more easily shattered by the intrusion of external objects, whereas metal simply bends. There is not much greater margin of protection without a panoramic sunroof, and in either case, the energy in case of overturning will be dissipated by the pillars. Now, if the car has received an unprofessional – not factory – installation of the sunroof, there can be serious problems in the event of an accident. Do not do it.