Does a stronger heart lead to a clearer mind?

People with heart diseases are more likely to suffer neurological problems that lead to dementias and vice versa, but until now it was unknown if this relationship also exists in medically healthy people. An investigation has now explored this question.

The team of cardiologist Zahra Raisi-Estabragh, from Queen Mary University of London in the United Kingdom, examined the links between the heart health and the cognitive function in more than 32,000 people.

The team assessed heart health using measurements of anatomy and function obtained from MRI scans. Cognitive function was assessed using tests of fluid intelligence (the ability to solve problems based on logic) and reaction time.

The results show that, in this large group of mostly healthy individuals, those with healthier heart structure and function performed significantly better on tests of cognitive ability.

To investigate the mechanisms underlying the observed relationships, the team also studied whether links between heart and brain health could be related to shared risk factors for vascular diseases, such as diabetes, smoking, high blood pressure, and high blood pressure. obesity.

Auscultation of a patient using a stethoscope. The procedure allows, among other things, to detect abnormalities in the heartbeat. (Photo: Amanda Mills / CDC)

Dr. Raisi-Estabragh and her colleagues found that while these factors were important in determining both heart and brain health, they did not provide a complete explanation for the observed associations. This suggests that other alternative mechanisms may be important in mediating interactions between the heart and the brain.

For example, some previous studies showed that proteins that are abnormally deposited in the brain with Alzheimer’s disease can also accumulate in the heart muscle and cause health problems in it. Another possibility is that poor brain health and heart health are merely consequences of aging somewhat faster than normal.

The researchers caution that, as this is an observational study, it is not possible to reach definitive conclusions about causation and it cannot be said that heart disease causes impaired cognition, or vice versa. It’s also possible that brain and heart health appear to be connected due to their common association with a third factor.

The study is titled “Associations of cognitive performance with cardiovascular magnetic resonance phenotypes in the UK Biobank”. And it has been published in the academic journal European Heart Journal Cardiovascular Imaging. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)