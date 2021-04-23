Does a driver leave the Hoy Program? Enter famous comedian

Does a driver leave the Hoy Program ?, famous comedian enters | Instagram

More changes in the Today Program !, Alex Kaffie revealed that today Ariel Miramontes would join the cast of the production in charge of Andrea Rodriguez Doria. The announcement worried viewers by the probability that this meant the departure of one of the hosts of the famous morning of Televisa.

However, it was the same journalist who ended the speculation by being more specific and sharing that Ariel Miramontes, better known as Albertano, would join Hoy to be part of the contest. The Stars Dance Today.

Ariel Miramontes would join the chairs of the demanding Lolita Cortés, Andrea Legarreta and Latin Lover to qualify the participants of the now famous dance contest that is estimated to last six weeks.

The contest has obtained enormous popularity and it has been indicated that it has meant a more than considerable increase for the audience levels of the Today Program; this despite rumors that he could have found himself below his competition, Venga La Alegría, information that Alex Kaffie himself denied.

What the journalist did share was that Televisa’s star program had suffered a serious decrease in its audience since the departure of its producer Magda Rodríguez and that his sister, Andrea Rodríguez Doria, worked together with other producers in the search for strategies to regain audience. Finally, apparently they got it right with Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.

The dance contest has added to Hoy the talent of stars such as Carlos Bonavides, Pablo Montero, Andrea Escalona, ​​Paul Stanley, Tania Rincón, Michelle Vieth and Emir Pavón. Galilea Montijo is the host of said event and Andrea Legarreta joined Lolita Cortés and Latin Lover in the judges’ chairs.

Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy has had all kinds of news, from the good news for increasing audience levels, to the worrying ones, after ensuring that Anel Noreña, who was José José’s partner, had disappeared; or the beautiful Michelle Vieth who ended up vomiting in rehearsals due to pressure.

Those who ended up not participating also became news, first that they talked about how Raúl Araiza does not like to dance, but he would have to; after Nirka Marcos had said yes to being a judge and at the last minute he resisted doing so and finally, Arath de la Torre, who also claimed at the last minute said no to being a participant in the dance contest.