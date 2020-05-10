A conspiracy theory that 5G can spread the coronavirus circulates on social media. The myth allegedly gained strength when a Belgian doctor linked the “dangers” of 5G technology to the virus during an interview in early January.

The conspiracy theory and its various ramifications are unfounded, but have caused real-world damage, with more than 70 arson attacks on telephone masts in the UK.

5G is the next generation of mobile broadband. It will offer faster speeds than 4G or 3G, and is currently being rolled out in different countries.

Selling that misinformation is not only wrong, it is destructive.

The Guardian reported that since last Thursday at least 20 mobile phone masts across the UK have been set on fire or destroyed. The representative of the mobile network MobileUK published an open letter stating:

“We have experienced cases of vandals burning mobile masts, disrupting infrastructure and spreading false information that suggests a connection between 5G and the coronavirus pandemic.”

Many media and people have been quick to debunk this myth, including Federal Minister for Communications, Cyber ​​Security and the Arts, Australian Paul Fletcher.

Stop5G Australia members have claimed that the Ruby Princess cruise link with 600 reported infections and 11 deaths is because the cruises are “saturated with radiation.” That is wrong.

While cruise passengers can access Wi-Fi services on board, these are not 5G services. Sea cruises have yet to implement 5G technology.

Conspiracy theories seem to fall broadly into two fields:

One claims that 5G can suppress the immune system, making people more susceptible to contracting the virus.

The other suggests that the virus can be transmitted in some way through the use of 5G technology.

The scientific community has condemned conspiracy theories that 5G technology helps transmit the coronavirus. .

How do 5G radio signals work?

The difference between 5G and previous generations of mobile services (4G, 3G) is that the latter use lower radio frequencies (below the 6 gigahertz range), while 5G also uses frequencies in the range of 30 to 300 gigahertz .

In the 30-300 gigahertz range, there is not enough energy to break chemical bonds or remove electrons when it comes in contact with human tissue. Therefore, this range is known as “non-ionizing” electromagnetic radiation.

Radiation can come into contact with the skin, for example, when we put a 5G mobile phone in our ear to make a call.

This is when we are most exposed to lto non-ionizing radiation. Which means that this exposure is well below the recommended safety level.

5G radiation cannot penetrate the skin or allow a virus to penetrate the skin. Of according to WHO There is no evidence that 5G radio frequencies cause or exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus.

Furthermore, the virus’s protein coat is unable to hijack 5G radio signals. This is because radiation and viruses exist in different ways that do not interact. One is a biological phenomenon and the other exists in the electromagnetic spectrum.

5G radio waves are called millimeter waves, because their wavelength is measured in millimeters. Because these waves are short, the 5G cell towers must be relatively close together, about 250 meters apart. They are organized as a collection of small cells (a cell is an area covered by radio signals).

For 5G to cover a larger geographic area, more base stations are needed compared to 4G. This increase in the number of base stations, and their proximity to humans, is a factor that can raise unfounded fears about the possible health impacts of 5G.

Your phone can be dangerous, but your radiation is not

It should be clear that the COVID-19 spreads through small drops released through the nose or mouth of an infected person when they cough, spit, sneeze, etc. Transmission occurs when the drops come into contact with the nose, eyes, or mouth of a healthy person.

So if an infectious person speaks through a phone near his mouth, enough infectious drops may fall on his surface to be able to spread the virus. That is why it is not recommended to share mobile phones during a pandemic. You should also regularly disinfect your mobile phone.

Why are we having this discussion?

For many of us, it is obvious that a human virus cannot spread via radio signals, and such a conspiracy may be linked to broader mistrust by various governments.

Addressing this myth is important because although we know that the common enemy is COVID19, we also face the spread of false information.

Physical and verbal threats to broadband engineers, for example, can add to a long list of assaults against healthcare workers, which should not exist.

At a time when millions depend on the fast Internet to work and study from home, vital telecommunications infrastructure is at risk.

For example, arsonists in the UK set fire to 5G wireless towers in Birmingham, Liverpool and Merseyside and then uploaded videos of the vandalism to social media.

