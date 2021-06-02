Dodig and Polasek qualify for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/01/2021

The Croatian player Ivan Dodig, number 9 of the ATP and the Slovakian tennis player Filip Polasek, number 10 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning by 7-5, 6 (6) -7 (8) and 7 (8) -6 (6) in two hours and fifty minutes to Danish Frederik Nielsen, number 73 of the ATP and the Argentine tennis player Andres Molteni, number 62 of the ATP in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the couple manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that Dodig and Polasek, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve once, while the losing pair, for their part, failed to break their rivals’ serve. In addition, Dodig and Polasek achieved 50% in the first serve and 71% of the service points were made, while their rivals had 64% of the first service, managing to win 72% of the service points. To conclude, in relation to the fouls, the winning players committed 6 double faults and the players of the defeated pair committed 3.

The tournament will continue with the confrontation of Dodig and Polasek against the Kazakhs Andrey Golubev Y Alexander Bublik.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Doubles Masc.) occurs from May 30 to June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.