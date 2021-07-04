Dodig and Polasek, eliminated after losing in the round of 32

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 11:30 CEST

The British player Cameron norrie, number 154 of the ATP and Spanish Jaume munar, number 172 of the ATP gave the bell by winning in one hour and fifty-six minutes by 7 (12) -6 (10), 1-6 and 7-5 Croatian tennis player Ivan Dodig, number 8 of the ATP and the Slovakian tennis player Filip Polasek, number 9 of the ATP in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The data collected about the match shows that Norrie and Munar, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, while the defeated pair succeeded 3 times. Likewise, Norrie and Munar had a 72% effectiveness in the first service and obtained 67% of the points at the service, while the data of their opponents is 61% of effectiveness and 73% of points obtained at the service. Finally, in relation to the penalties, the winning players committed 2 double faults and the players of the losing pair committed 7.

Norrie and Munar will play in the round of 16 of the competition against the Swedes Andre goransson Y Casper ruud.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) a total of 64 couples face each other. In addition, it takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass.