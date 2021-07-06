Dodig and Chan get their place in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/06/2021 at 10:45 PM CEST

The Croatian tennis player Ivan Dodig, number 8 of the ATP and Yung-jan chan, number 21 of the WTA won in the round of 32 of Wimbledon in one hour and thirty minutes by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-4 to the pakistani player Aisam qureshi, number 55 of the ATP and the Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok, number 43 of the ATP. After this result, the players take the place for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

During the game, the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve twice, achieved a 66% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and took 78% of the service points. As for the defeated couple, they managed to break serve on one occasion, had a 74% first serve, committed 5 double faults and managed to win 62% of their service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) is held between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 46 couples participate in the tournament.