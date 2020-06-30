Dodge has shared a mysterious video that sows the expectation of what the new releases of the American firm will be like

When a new car is about to arrive, we are always intrigued and curious to know what its design will be like, what its engine will be, what technological innovations it will have, etc. This is just what is happening to us with DodgeAs the new members of the family are about to be revealed by the company, however, we still do not know anything, no details of how these will be carsNothing except the powerful roar of its engine.

Through a video published in Youtube, Dodge It has generated the expectation of what their new vehicles will be. With a version of The Star-Spangled Banner, also known as the American National Anthem, the HEMI engines Dodge supercharged vehicles seem to be singing the tune.

According to the Digital Trends portal, it will be the next july 2 when all the details of the new vehicles that Dodge will bring to market are released, coinciding with the start of the celebrations for the independence of the United States. However, to warm up the engines, the company has published this video as proof of what it holds.

â € œThe sound of a thunderous supercharged HEMI is so characteristic that this video does not need a single imageâ € ¦ if you know, you know. Tune in on July 2 to celebrate with Dodge the quest for life, freedom and 8,950 horsepower, ”he said. Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and the passenger car brands Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT in North America.

â € œIf you listen carefully (and we know our fans will) you will find a taste of what is coming for Dodge // SRT in 2021. We think our fans will spot some key notes, â € Kuniskis added.

The official presentation of the new members of Dodge It will be seen this Thursday, July 2 through dodge.com at 12:00 p.m. ET. It is after this that the company will release the full video, now with all the vehicles revealed and the full piece of the tune.

