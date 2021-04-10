Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals game today for free Major League Baseball 2021

The regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see live free the play from today Saturday April 10, 2021 between Nationals by Washignton vs Dodgers of the Angels of the Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from the 9:10 at night (21:10 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2)

Dave Roberts the manager of the Dodgers of the Angels will send left-handed pitcher Julio Urías to the mound for the play from today before the Nationals of Washignton in MLB 2021.

Washington Nationals (1-3)

Dave Martínez the manager of the Nationals de Washignton has yet to designate the starting pitcher for the play from today before the Dodgers Los Angeles in MLB 2021.

Live: Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2021

Here you can hear and see live free the play from today Saturday April 10, 2021 between Nationals by Washignton vs Dodgers of the Angels of the Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from the 9:10 at night (21:10 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Nationals from Washington

Dodgers of the Angels

Television (TV)

Nationals from Washington

Dodgers of the Angels

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.