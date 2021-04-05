Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics game today for free Major League Baseball 2021

The regular season of MLB 2021. And here you can hear and see Live free the play from today Monday, April 5, 2021 between Dodgers Los Angeles vs. the Athletic Oakland from the Big leagues in his broadcast of radio of like of television (TV) from the 9:40 at night (21:40 hours) of the Eastern of the United States.

Los Angeles Dodgers (3-1)

Dave Roberts the manager of the Orioles from Baltimore will send right-hander Dustyn May to the mound for the play from today before the Athletic from Oakland in MLB 2021.

Oakland Athletics (0-4)

Aaron Boone the manager of the Yankees of New York will give the ball to right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas for the play from today before the Dodgers Los Angeles in MLB 2021.

Live: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB 2021

Here you can hear and see Live free the play from today Monday, April 5, 2021 between Dodgers Los Angeles vs. the Athletic of Oakland from Big leagues in his radio broadcast of like television (TV) from 6:35 in the afternoon (18:35 hours) of the Eastern United States.

Radio

Dodgers of the Angels

Athletic from Oakland

Television (TV)

Dodgers of the Angels

Athletic from Oakland

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.