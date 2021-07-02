Dodgers visit the White House

MEXICO CITY.

The president of the United States, Joe biden, received a visit from Los Angeles Dodgers on the White House as part of the celebrations after conquering the World Series in October of last year before Tampa Bay Rays.

The ninth Angelina, who is in the country’s capital for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, attended a ceremony where Vice President Kamala Harris was also present, as well as the Mexicans. Julio Urías Y Victor Gonzalez, who are part of the staff.

This was the Dodgers’ first visit to the White House since 1988, after the president Ronald reagan received the team after being crowned champions in that year against the Oakland Athletics.

The relief pitcher Joe Kelly, of a Mexican mother, stole the spotlights after arriving at the ceremony using a mariachi bag, which has gone viral on social networks.

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.