Dodgers today game Rockies Colorado Opening Day 2021 Spanish Major League Baseball

The regular season of MLB with the Opening day (Opening Day) 2021. And here you can hear and see Live the play from today Thursday 1 of baril 2021 between Dodgers Los Angeles and the Rockies from Colorado the Opening Day 2021 of Big leagues both in its television transmission (TV) from 4:10 in the afternoon (16:10 hours) from the Eastern United States.

Los Angeles Dodgers (0-0)

Dave Roberts the manager of the Dodgers Los Angeles will send left-handed pitcher and ace of his starting pitching rotation Clayton Kershaw to the mound for him. play from today before the Rockies from Colorado in it Opening day 2021 from MLB.

Colorado Rockies (0-0)

Bud Black the manager of the Rockies from Colorado will give the ball to the Venezuelan right-handed pitcher and ace of his starting pitching rotation Germánn Márquez for him play from today before the Dodgers Los Angeles in the Opening day 2021 from MLB.

Live: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Opening Day 2021

Here you can hear and see Live the play from today Thursday, April 1, 2021 between Dodgers Los Angeles and Rockies from Colorado the Spring Training 2021 of the Big leagues both in its television transmission (TV) from 4:10 in the afternoon (16:10 hours) in the Eastern United States.

Radio

Dodgers of the Angels

Rockies from Colorado

Television (TV)

Dodgers of the Angels

Rockies from Colorado

Image of Adriana Gallardo @adrianapez on Instagram follow her.