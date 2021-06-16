Dodgers send Cody Bellinger back to disabled list

The organization of MLB and current champions, Dodgers Los Angeles, announced minutes before their game on Tuesday night to see the outfielder placed Cody bellinger on the injured list, a player who has not been able to find consistency in the current season due to injuries.

The Dodgers placed OF Cody Bellinger on the injured list and recalled RHP Mitch White. – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 16, 2021

Cody bellinger, who is playing his fifth season in the MLB, He has barely been able to participate in the alignment of the Dodgers in 16 games in this course of 2021, appearing 62 times from the batters box, connecting only 14 hits, including a home run with 10 RBIs on his personal account.

It is remembered that Cody bellinger had a sudden hiatus in the current season of MLB from April 5 to May 29, in this case due to complications with a fissure in his right leg, so on Tuesday night he returns to the injured list of the Dodgers for apparent last minute discomfort in the hamstring.