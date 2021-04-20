Dodgers rookie keeps killing in the majors

The Angels Dodgers have had a big surprise with one of their rookies who has been filling the void left by Cody Bellinger due to his injury in full MLB 2021.

This is Zach McKinstry, an infielder who has excelled in the outfield to cover Bellinger’s absence in his first games in the league. MLB he’s hitting 314. with three home runs, 14 RBIs, 7 runs scored and 16 hits in 51 at-bats.

Zach McKinstry is the first player in the history of the Dodgers from Los Angeles whose 1st. home run is outfield HR. The latest dodger to do it: Duke Snider in 1948, with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

McKinstry is one of the best players in the Dodgers In the Minor League system, he is 25 years old, 6’0 feet tall and 180 pounds, his defense is consistent and he can be very effective on both sides of the field.

In the 2020 season he barely saw action in 4 games, where he exhausted 7 at-bats with two hits and four strikeouts.

Here we leave some videos of what he has done in the MLB 2021:

Zach McKinstry has been a revelation with #Dodgers. Produces the third race of the game.pic.twitter.com/Lz8iCKjDHB – Joframaso⚾️ (@joframaso) April 20, 2021

#PorSiTeLoPerdiste: Let’s run! Zach McKinstry’s home run! 🏃‍♂️💨 🎙 @ AdrianGarciaMqz and @EdgarGlezSabin

📺 @FOXDeportes #LosDodgers pic.twitter.com/cAs85oOLiK – The Dodgers (@LosDodgers) April 4, 2021

Goodbye, beautiful! HOME by Zach McKinstry! #LosDodgers pic.twitter.com/g3ayoLT8gw – The Dodgers (@LosDodgers) April 15, 2021

What’s next for Zach McKinstry when Cody Bellinger returns?

McKinstry could fulfill the same role as Joc Pederson, who signed with the Chicago Cubs and stopped being that faithful outfielder who was excellent on defense and took turns with AJ Pollock.