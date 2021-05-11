Dodgers remove Venezuelan Keibert Ruiz, their best prospect from the roster

The Dodgers board of directors announced through their different social networks that they sent to Triple-A from Oklahoma City the Venezuelan receiver Keibert Ruiz. The 22-year-old had made the big team last week.

The prospect homered in his first at-bat against the Chicago Cubs. The catcher hit a .299 average with 29 homers and 199 RBIs in 387 games in the Los Angeles system minor league.

The Dodgers sent to Triple A the Venezuelan Keibert Ruiz # P0LC pic.twitter.com/UQC31JYwHy – PIO SPORTS (@piodeportes) May 10, 2021

On the other hand, the Dodgers are going through one of the worst times in recent seasons. Following the loss to the Angels, the team reached its fifth consecutive lost series.