Dodgers put Cody Bellinger on injured list

The organization of Dodgers from Los Angeles, made the announcement through his social networks on the afternoon of this Friday to see the gardener placed Cody bellinger on the 10-day disabled list, who suffers from a left calf contusion.

Cody bellinger had suffered a collision at first base with the pitcher of the Oakland Athletics, Reymín Graduate last Monday, who was noticed to be limping for long seconds so he had to leave the game in the middle of the ninth inning accompanied by the medical team of the organization of Dodgers, as well as the manager, Dave Roberts, although he was seen walking off the field under his own power.

The stellar gardener organizing MLB, He has only had the chance to go out on the pitch in four games at the start of the campaign of the Big leagues with the Dodgers, who accumulates nineteen appearances to the batter’s box, where he has managed to reap four hits, in addition to two RBIs for the team.

The Dodgers, also announced that Minor League outfielder Luke Raley would be the one to fill the position of Cody bellinger in the big team, after the discomfort of this in the left calf, a player who so far has not accumulated chances in the MLB, who was located in the alternative field of the Angelina organization.