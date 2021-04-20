Dodgers on Fire W13-L3

The Los Angeles Dodger This MLB season they are playing very well since they are the leaders in victories, but their good moment is not only with the bat, but the team also stands out in other lines of the league because they are:
1st in wins with # 13
2nd in ERA with 2.79
3rd in AVG .265
3rd at HR # 22
2nd hit # 144
We can also highlight that their starting rotation is really solid this season because they have been very dominant.
Clayton Kershaw: Effectiveness 2.19
Trevor Bauer: Effectiveness 2.42
Walker Buehler: Effectiveness 2.00
Julio Urias: Effectiveness 3.86