Dodgers: Mookie Betts is out of team lineup for upset stomach

Wednesday’s session will measure the Dodgers Los Angeles against the San Diego Padres, where the star player will be absent from the line-up Mookie Betts.

Indeed Mookie He’s been staying at the hotel for now with an upset stomach, but reigning World Series champions helmsman Dave Roberts said he could be available off the bench in case of an emergency.

Mookie Betts has remained at the hotel for now with the stomach flu but #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he could be available off the bench in an emergency. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 23, 2021

In this series where there is a true postseason atmosphere and these teams have created a rivalry to the death, the absence of Mookie betts not only detracts from the Dodgers but to the duel itself, where in a great battle all the available soldiers have to be, plus one with the rank of Betts with Californians.

It must be remembered that in the first series where both teams met in the campaign, Mookie with a spectacular catch allowed the Dodgers won a challenge with a score of 2-0 and there were two runners in scoring position.

Hopefully the gardener can recover in the shortest possible time and if it is for today much better.