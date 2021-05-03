Dodgers lose Dustin May for remainder of season to Tommy John

Los Angeles pitcher Dodgers, Dustin May, he will miss the rest of the season due to surgery Tommy john on the MLB-Major League Baseball.

After abandoning an outing against the Milwaukee Brewers, Dustin May was forced to undergo tests to determine the problem he felt in his right elbow.

Studies found that Dustin May He’ll need a Tommy John so he’s going to miss out on the rest of the season and a bit more.

There is no possibility that he will return, suppose in the playoffs, even for the spring training of the 2022 season it will be in doubt.

So far this season, he had a 1-1 record with a 2.24 ERA in 23 innings with 35 strikeouts, he was the pitcher with the lowest ERA in the Los Angeles starting body. Dodgers.

Dustin May joins the long list of elite pitchers who are out of the league MLB Until further notice for the same injury when undergoing said operation, such as Luis Severino, Chris Sale and Mike Clevinger.

Here the report:

Dustin May will undergo Tommy John surgery and is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/4CCRPNxRsj – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 3, 2021

Dustin May barely had his first season in the MLB In 2021, he is 23 years old and said goodbye to the chances he had of winning the rookie of the year award in 2021.