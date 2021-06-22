Dodgers ”Julio Urías was inspected by the referees for prohibited substances

The Mexican Julio Urías was watched by game officials for prohibited substances in the game against the Padres at the MLB.

Umpires now appear to have the full knowledge and order to check the pitchers from time to time to make sure they are not using more banned substances to improve performance.

This time it was the left-hander Julio Urías who at the end of an inning where he gave up 4 runs including a home run, the referees called him before he reached the dugout to check his cap, hands and gloves in the middle of the game. MLB.

Padres ace Yu Darvish was the first to be reviewed in that game after striking out two batters in the first inning of the game, furthermore, it has been rumored that he is one of those who uses the famous substance the most due to because it has a great arsenal.

This season, the Mexican has a 9-2 record with a 3.54 ERA in 84 innings of work with 90 strikeouts.