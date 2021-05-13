Dodgers have significant losses to their pitching staff in the majors

The pitching of Dodgers of the Angels suffered significant casualties for the remainder of the campaign in the Big leagues – MLB.

Journalist Blake Harris reported that Edwin Rios and Dustin May were placed on the 60-day disabled list by the organization of the Dodgers.

Two names that have been very useful, in the case of May it is very important for the pitching staff of the Los Angeles team. Angels in the Big leagues.

However, they will have the opportunity to make room for him on the 40-man roster and could include more arms to his body than pitching or just keep adding offense to be a steamroller in your NL Division at the MLB.

Here is the report:

Once the #Dodgers place Dustin May and Edwin Rios on the 60-day IL, they’ll have two open spots on the 40-man roster – Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) May 12, 2021

Besides these two players injured for the Dodgers on the MLBAlso on the list are: Cody Bellinger, Tony Gansolin, Corey Knebel, David Price, Brusdar Graterol, Caleb Ferguson and Tommy Kanhle.