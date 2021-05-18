Dodgers generated in one day what they paid Albert Pujols all year

The Angels Dodgers generated in a single day what will be earned Albert pujols the rest of the MLB season.

When he questioned why Dodgers they signed to Albert pujolsThere was one factor that comes before anything in the MLB world and that is business.

According to Mike Rodríguez, 3,627 # 55 jerseys were sold from Albert pujols in the Dodgers Stadium, being a record for a player using a number for the first time on the first day, some 14,088 fans attended the stadium.

If we add each of those jerseys to $ 150 for 3,627 jerseys, then that’s about $ 544,050 in profit, while the Dodgers agreed to $ 420,000.

And although it is not confirmed if that is the price of the shirts, it is clear that it is not less than 100. So if we add 100 for 3,627 shirts that is $ 362,700 of profit.

Here the report: