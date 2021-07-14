Dodgers enjoy Denver, then get serious

When four representatives of the Dodgers Los Angeles made their appearance at the All-Star Game in Denver, Colorado, out of five who had been selected, all the attention of fans of the ancient franchise of the MLB He even forgot to breathe to enjoy every moment.

The starting spot in the designated hitter space went to Max Muncy, as announced by team manager Dave Roberts. In his second appearance on an all-star roster, the blue infielder had two at-bats without getting the ball out of the box.

In his place entered, so that everything will be at home, third baseman Justin Turner. The same at-bat of the American League all-star roster was shared by the two starters from the angles in the Dodgers. The Mr. Stable could not be less and finishing the eighth he hit the centerfield unstoppable in two at-bats.

Base hit JT! You know the #Dodgers won’t go out without a fight. # AllStarGame2021 pic.twitter.com/ZkezovXkkI – Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) July 14, 2021

When the Seattle Mariners traded right-hander Chris Taylor to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016, they never imagined that they were perhaps in the middle of the worst change in their history. The right, way in between, arrived this July 13, 5 years and days later to debut in its first Stars game. His participation was discreet, 2-0 and a strikeout in the ninth included while on defense he had a couple of good outs, in the alley between center and left and another running towards the safety zone, both after a long career.

The only one missing was right-hander Walker Buehler, with whom Dave was perhaps quite conservative. His arm is one of the few without buts that he has left in the starting rotation of his ninth of all days and as such he wrapped it up.

The party has finished. Between Thursday and Friday the hostilities resume and we hope that from then on the story told will have new nuances, and above all, a happy ending.