Dodgers don’t know Cody Bellinger’s return date

The team of Dodgers Los Angeles is still unclear on the return date of Cody bellinger to the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB).

The manager of the current champions of the MLB, He expressed that he is still not clear when he could return Cody bellinger to the Dodgers after being placed on the disabled list five days ago after a crash and injuring his calf.

The helmsman added that still Cody bellinger He cannot run at full speed and that the swelling has caused him discomfort. However, he has been hitting in the batting cage, but not in the field of Big leagues.

“I dare not set a date for his return,” Dave Roberts said of the patrolman’s condition that was vitally important in winning the previous World Series.

Should the Dodgers by the condition of Cody bellinger?