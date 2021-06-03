Dodgers: Cody Bellinger debuted his home run power with huge Grand Slam

The gardener of the Dodgers of the Angels, Cody Bellinger, debuted with his first homer of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), being a huge Grand Slam against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the same first episode, Cody Bellinger He took two at-bats, in the first he hit a pair-run RBI single and in the second, he hit with the Dodgers and hit a huge Grand Slam to record his first home run of the 2021 season of Big leagues.

Jake Woodford was the victim of Bellinger in this huge Grand Slam, who left a four-seam fastball in the outfielder’s power zone. Dodgers and he made the most of it to get his first long-range hit in the MLB 2021.

That Grand Slam of the outfielder of the Dodgers he went to right field and had six RBIs in his own first inning against the Cardinals. In addition, the hit went at 103.8 miles per hour and reached 367 feet in distance.

Cody bellinger had homered in their Minor League games, but this Grand Slam is the first to shake with the Dodgers on the MLB And it’s certainly a sign that he’s getting back to the level everyone wants in Los Angeles.

As a curiosity, Bellinger became the only player in the Dodgers in driving six races in just one episode since this organization moved to Los Angeles in 1958. (Via MLB Stats).

Bellinger is hitting .212 with eight RBIs and seven hits with the Dodgers.