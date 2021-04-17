Dodgers bring good news for Venezuelan Brusdar Graterol

The team of Dodgers Los Angeles, has good news for his relief pitching and is about the Venezuelan Brusdar Graterol, which is nearing its debut in the 2021 season of Major League Baseball – MLB.

In the words of the manager of the Dodgers, Dave Roberts, Brusdar Graterol could soon be making its debut in the 2021 season of Big leaguesThis after starting it on the injured list of the current World Series champions.

Here is the report:

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Brusdar Graterol will travel to San Diego today and then the team will decide when to activate him. Could be tomorrow, Sunday, or they could wait until Seattle. But looks like he’s coming back soon. – Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) April 16, 2021

Roberts said that Brusdar Graterol will join the team tonight or tomorrow, being able to be activated by the Dodgers as early as tomorrow depending on the use of the bullpen tonight against the Padres in the MLB 2021.

Without a doubt, this news is positive for one Dodgers who have started the entire 2021 season of MLB, since the Venezuelan Graterol He proved critical in the bullpen last season with California.

So despite the fall of Cody Bellinger’s roster, not everything is bad for these Dodgers, since as soon as this weekend they could have a key piece of their bullpen in the MLB as is the Venezuelan flamethrower, Brusdar Graterol.

Graterol comes from a season where he pitched for 3.09, with a 1-2 record and three strikeouts with the Dodgers, also being the only Venezuelan to win the World Series in MLB in 2020.