Dodgers booed his old friend and labeled “cheater” Josh Reddick

The Angels Dodgers his old friend was booed and labeled a “cheater” Josh reddick on his return to Los Angeles in the MLB.

Since the Astros were discovered as cheaters they had not returned to Los Angeles with fans in the stadiums, now that, if the sign stealing was confirmed, the fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers They are revenge mode.

Josh reddick who recently signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks was called up to the majors to make his debut against Los Angeles Dodgers.

On his first at bat, Josh Reddick was booed like “You’re a cheater”, “We saw the poster” and the bad comments and the bad vibe that he felt every time he saw a pitch go through the home plate in MLB rained down.

Once the Astros turn to visit the Dodgers; then the fan tension will be equal to or even more than that of the New York Yankees every time José Altuve went to the batter’s box at Yankee Stadium.

Here the video:

“You’re a cheater” chants raining down for Josh Reddick from the right field bleachers here in Dodgers stadium. That’s something I can get behind #cheaters #MLB – Jon Hoheisel (@ jhoheisel48) May 21, 2021