Dodgers beat Rangers and Buehler remains undefeated

THE ANGELS.

Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings and allowed five hits for continue undefeated since 2019, Mookie Betts blew the wall and scored three runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Rangers 5-3 on Sunday from Texas.

Losing 5-0, Texas scored three times in the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with no out before the rally ended abruptly.

Zach McKinstry hit a two-run double, and Gavin Lux added an RBI double. on the Fifth victory in six games for the Dodgers, who went 39-26 a game behind the leaders of the NL West Division, the San Francisco Giants, who are 40-25.

After Buehler (6-0) overcame a difficult first inning and survived his second consecutive scoreless start, the Dodgers bullpen struggled in the ninth.

The pTexas’ first six hitters reached base, but Kenley Jansen got three outs in a row to get his 15th save.

